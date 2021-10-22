HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas is reminding trick-or-treaters their families and everyone celebrating Halloween about how to avoid some common hazards. Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, celebrations will likely be happening all weekend, so drivers, pedestrians and homeowners need to stay alert.
Homeowner Safety Tips
- Avoid using lit candles or open flames as decoration. These present a fire hazard as they can easily be knocked over by excited trick or treaters. Instead use LED products made by credible manufacturers. Ensure that all wires and connectors are in good shape and that no wires are exposed. Make sure that all smoke detectors are in good working order with fresh batteries.
- Ensure that walkways around your home are free of obstructions, such as water hoses, newspapers, garden tools, toys, rocks, and/or Halloween decorations. Also check to make sure sidewalks and porches do not have large cracks or uneven surfaces that could cause trick or treaters to fall.
- Secure your home as thieves may look for a window of opportunity while you’re away. Make sure all doors and windows are locked, your home is well lit, and if you have a home security alarm, activate it.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Texas abortion law remains in place, Supreme Court to hear challenges Nov. 1Texas filed its brief with the high court Thursday in response to the Justice Department’s request the court block the enforcement of the law. The state’s attorneys pointed at the ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law after a federal judge ordered its enforcement to be halted as why the law should be left in place.
- Manhunt ends with discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remainsThe manhunt for Brian Laundrie ended after his skeletal remains were identified Thursday. The remains were found Wednesday after more than a month of searching the 24,000-acre Florida reserve.
- White House Christmas tree chosen from North Carolina farm for third timeWhen it comes to growing trees, two of the best are the dynamic father-and-son duo of Rusty and Beau Estes, the owners of Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina, and the winners of the 2021 contest.
- ‘The Frog’ charged with kidnapping, murder of Juarez merchantEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police have arrested a member of La Linea drug cartel on charges that he kidnapped a Juarez merchant and killed him – even though his family paid a ransom.
- ‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin breaks silence after fatal on-set prop gun shootingAlec Baldwin released his first statement following a shooting in which, according to officials, the actor discharged a prop gun on the set of his new Western, killing one of the film’s crew members and injuring another. The shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon during the filming of “Rust” in New Mexico and left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins […]