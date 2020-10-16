SUGAR LAND, TX (CW39) Thrill seekers are ramping up because Halloween Town is returning to Constellation Field in 2020.

The city of Sugar Land is partnering with the Sugar Land Skeeters to host Halloween Town on October 31st, from 4-8 p.m., at Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive.

In years past the event was hosted at Sugar Land Town Square, Halloween Town remains a family-fun, affordable celebration for Sugar Land residents. Attractions will include trick-or-treating, a costume parade, inflatables and much more!

Sugar Land residents may visit the ticket office at Constellation Field and present a city of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free admission tickets. These exclusive free tickets are limited and available for pickup while supplies last. Adult tickets and children’s tickets are available for purchase for $7 and $5, respectively. For more information on the event, visit the Sugar Land Skeeters event page.

All attractions will be free with admission. The event is being funded with sponsorships, and no city funds are being used to support the event.

To ensure the safety of participants, temperature and screening checks will take place at the entrance, and masks must be worn onsite. Those attending should maintain safe distance whenever possible, cover mouths and noses when around others and wash hands often with soap and water.