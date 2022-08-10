HOUSTON (CW39) This year marks Crime Stoppers of Houston’s 25th Anniversary of the Safe School Institute (SSI) educating and empowering students, parents and educational professionals to help keep their schools safe.

The Safe School Institute (SSI) is a one-stop center for all aspects of school safety. SSI keeps schools safe by creating a proactive dialogue with students, school staff and law enforcement about personal and school safety.

As the community prepares for another school year, Crime Stoppers of Houston and Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack are partnering for a backpack, school supplies and safety resources distribution event to ensure families have the critical tools for a safe and successful school year.

Crime Stoppers is offering a Tip Line that is available for all schools across the region, as well as discussing the resources available to support students, teachers and parents as they transition back to school.

Additionally, FBI Houston is emphasizing the importance for parents, students, and school staff to report school threats immediately to law enforcement and sextortion that is increasing among adolescents.

The backpack distribution drive-thru event will be from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Families will receive one backpack per child present and school supplies through curbside pickup.

Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers hope to educate and empower students, parents and the community with the essential resources they need to thrive and feel supported this upcoming school year.