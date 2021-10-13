HAPPENING TODAY: Houston Airports and Friends Job Fair at The Greer & Loudermilk Conference Center

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Job seekers can find a new career today at the “Houston Airports and Friends Job Fair”. It’s happening Wednesday, Oct. 13th, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Greer & Loudermilk Conference Center located on 4225 Interwood N. Pkwy in Houston, TX.

The job fair will feature more than 20 airport, airline and concession partners. Organizers say there will also be on-site assistance to fill out applications and some companies will conduct interviews on-the-spot.

Courtesy: Houston Airports

The following shows some of the available work opportunities:

Customer service representatives

Transportation security officers

Law enforcement/Federal Air Marshall Service

Service Agent

Cooks

Bartenders

Servers

Cashiers

Dishwashers

Custodian

Baristas

Hosts

Shift supervisors

Semi-skilled laborer

Landside agent

Interested candidates should be bring a resume and expect on-site screening.