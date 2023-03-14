Firefighter being flown to his home country of Turkey for final burial

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Community Volunteer Fire Department is in mourning, after one of their own passes away. This afternoon, firefighters around Harris County & Fort Bend County will hold a line of duty procession to honor him.

Courtesy: Community Volunteer Fire Department

Today, March 14th Firefighter Nahit Oral’s body will be transported in a formal procession from the ISGH Funeral Services Inc funeral home, located on 12138 Beechnut Street to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. His remains will be flown back to his home country of Turkey for further religious ceremonies.

According to Captain Kris Parrent, with the Community VFD, Firefighter Oral began his service with the Community Volunteer Fire Department on March 2nd, 2020. He was assigned to Fire Station 93. He was also the recipient of the Academic Excellence Award for Fire Academy Class 2020-Alpha.

Courtesy: Community Volunteer Fire Department

But, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, Firefighter Oral suffered a medical emergency following a department training event.

Today at 3 p.m., the procession will take place starting at the ISGH funeral home on Beechnut Street, and travel along Beechnut Street to Beltway 8, to JFK Boulevard, to IAH where they will stop at Houston Fire Department Station 92.

The procession will be escorted by fire department and law enforcement personnel. First responders will also be lined along the route to pay respects as Firefighter Oral’s procession passes throughout Houston.

Courtesy: Community Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighter Oral leaves behind his wife Marie and Brother Ozan. A local service in his honor will take place on April 1st. The specific details of the service will be released at a later date.