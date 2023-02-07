Firearms to be exchanged for gift cards in amounts ranging from $50 to up to $200

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County officials are on a mission to reduce violent crime and get guns off the streets. Once again, another gun buyback program is being launched for the community.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announcing this afternoon on the Houston areas third gun buyback program, set for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Deussen Park.

The announcement of the program was unveiled during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 6. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also attended.

Just last year, Commissioners Court approved eight gun buyback events.

The event is part of Harris County’s initiatives to prevent gun violence. This is the third gun buyback co-sponsored by Harris County Precinct One in seven months, resulting in about 2,000 firearms being taken off the street.

At the upcoming buyback, residents – with no questions asked – can turn in firearms in exchange for gift cards in the amount of $50, $100, $150 and $200 – depending on the type of gun.