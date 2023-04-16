HOUSTON (KIAH)—A historic community center will celebrate its 80th anniversary of providing programs and social services to Fifth Ward residents. The celebration will include Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Julia C. Hester House Executive Director Sherea McKenzie along with board and community members.

The facility started as a settlement house that promotes health, education and the welfare of Black residents in the Fifth Ward community. Over 100 people that were invited to this event will get to participate in the debut of ‘The Stream Crosses the Path’ mural. The mural is a replica of a painting by the late Houston-based artist, John Biggers. The work of art will be painted on the outside of Hester House’s Wellness Center and is so unique because it’s the first mural that is replica of a famous Biggers’ paintings.

Commissioner Ellis says, “Julia C. Hester House was established as a nonprofit in 1943 to promote the health, education and welfare of Black Fifth Ward residents and provide recreation and entertainment facilities. The legacy of Black settlement houses lives on in institutions like Hester House. Their place in the history of that movement is often overshadowed, but this institution is a beacon of inspiration.”

Sherea McKenzie, Hester House’s executive director says, “Standing on the shoulders and commitment of Mrs. Julia C. Hester and other notable Fifth Ward pioneers, I am excited that Hester House continues to thrive and provide vital services to the community. The staff is to be commended for their diligent efforts to expand and improve services so that Hester House will be a community epicenter for another 80-plus years.”

Hester House started as a nonprofit organization in June 1943. Julia Hester was a teacher and Fifth Ward resident recognized for opening her home to the youth. Her mission was always to make sure they were safe and educated. To this day, Hester House still honors her legacy through funds from Precinct One by providing a safe and educational space for underserved minority families in the area.

Recently, a replica of a John Biggers mural was painted on the Wellness Center where at today’s anniversary celebration, Commissioner Ellis, McKenzie and leaders will dedicate the mural.