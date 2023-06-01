HOUSTON (KIAH) –This week, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia introduced the latest ACCESS2HEALTH telehealth booth. This booth will be used for patients to schedule same-day appointments, or future in-person or virtual appointments for both physical and mental needs. Patients will also have the ability to request prescription refills, receive test results and more.

After logging into the HarrisHealth MyHealth portal, patients will also be able to have:

a telemedicine visit with their scheduled provider

an on-demand video visit with a same day provider

complete online eligibility form for health care financial assistance

access to Harris Health’s online education library

Access Harris Health is a community resource that helps patients find free and low cost resources close to their homes including food, housing, utilities and transportation assistance.

Credit: Harris County Precinct 2

For assistance with your MyHealth account, call 713-634-1661. The Ask My Nurse feature can be used 24/7 daily by calling 713-634-1110.

For more information on the telehealth booth and other accessible health services provided by HarrisHealth, visit the website here. To keep up with Commissioner Adrian Garcia and the work Precinct 2 is doing in the community regarding healthcare, visit the website here.