HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis has thrown his support behind the Harris County Public Library’s decision to permanently eliminate late fees for customers who return items after the due date. The move, approved by Commissioners Court, puts HCPL in the company of other public libraries nationwide, including Houston, that have stopped charging late fines.

Eliminating library fines, according to Commissioner Ellis, will increase access for low-income users and children, encourage greater attendance and library use, and increase the return of library books. He also commended Executive Director Edward Melton for proposing the permanent change to a fine-free policy.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, HCPL has not charged fines for overdue items. Today’s policy change will make the fine-free policy permanent.

Fines create financial barriers that discourage attendance and keep people from valuable resources—especially people who may most need the library’s free resources. Libraries should be a place where everyone feels welcome, and where everyone can use the resources available. Commissioner Ellis

The move to permanently discontinue late fees is seen as a positive step in increasing access to the library’s resources, particularly for those who may have previously avoided the library due to the fear of accumulating fees.