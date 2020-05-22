Harris County Constables increasing patrols over Memorial Day weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Choose Your Ride campaign. Photo: Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend, Constable Mark Herman’s office has prepared an Operations Plan with the mission of locating intoxicated and reckless drivers within Harris County Precinct 4 and prevent major accidents caused by excessive speed and or intoxicated drivers.

This zero tolerance initiative will run from Friday, May 22 thru 25, 2020.



“These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe.”

– Constable Mark Herman


Safety Tips to consider if you think about driving and driving:

• Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.

• Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.

• Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.

• Be responsible-make safe decisions.

Happy Memorial Day weekend from the men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office and remember to continue to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Jason David Frank Rising Sun Karate School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason David Frank Rising Sun Karate School"

Jason David Frank Legend of the White Dragon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason David Frank Legend of the White Dragon"

ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout"

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday"

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular