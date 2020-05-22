Harris County Constables increasing patrols over Memorial Day weekend

In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend, Constable Mark Herman’s office has prepared an Operations Plan with the mission of locating intoxicated and reckless drivers within Harris County Precinct 4 and prevent major accidents caused by excessive speed and or intoxicated drivers.



This zero tolerance initiative will run from Friday, May 22 thru 25, 2020.





“These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe.” – Constable Mark Herman



Safety Tips to consider if you think about driving and driving:



• Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.



• Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.



• Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.



• Be responsible-make safe decisions.



Happy Memorial Day weekend from the men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office and remember to continue to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe.

