SPRING, Texas (KIAH) – Earlier this week, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies raided a home for prostitution. Resulting in the rescue of a 7-year-old girl. This happened in the 6100 block of Jadecrest Court in Spring, Texas.

At a press conference, Constable Mark Herman said deputies had no idea there was a child living inside the home until deputies went in to arrest the mother and her husband.

In the words of Herman, the little girl was found living in horrible conditions. Deputies say the child had been in the same room where her mother allegedly conducted sex acts.

Authorities say the undercover operation has been in progress for weeks. Through numerous tips from neighbors and crime stoppers, deputies gathered enough information to go in and raid the home.

“A couple of nights ago, our undercover units had set up an appointment with this female that was basically prostituting herself out of this home. our undercovers went to the home and made a deal with this lady. she was arrested along with her husband,” said Herman.

Rose Shengmei Colton, 38 and the mother of the 7-year-old, was charged with prostitution and child endangerment.

The husband, 71-year-old Richard Charles Colton, was also charged with child endangerment. Herman expects more charges to be filed as the investigation continues.

Photos released at the press conference show the inside of the home.