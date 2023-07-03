HOUSTON (KIAH) — Last year, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that over 1,000 arrests were made due to drunk driving. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says that this is why the Zero Tolerance Initiative was put into place to help keep drunk drivers off of the streets and to prevent major accidents.

Herman says that many other partners are a part of this initiative such as Uber and Lyft to ensure drivers get a safe ride home. For this 4th of July, Herman provided the following tips to keep you and your family safe:

Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.

• Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.

• Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.

• Be responsible-make safe decisions.

If you notice any signs of drunk driving on the road, Herman says to distance yourself from the vehicle and call 911. Operators will designate your call to the local authorities.