HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has reversed the drug conviction of a man due to perjury and false evidence presented by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines.

Ogg said on Thursday she agreed that Fredrick Jeffery, who was convicted in 2018 for possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 25 years in prison, should receive bond while his case is on appeal.

“Frederick Jeffery’s case is a due process disaster,” Ogg said. “In the wake of Harding Street, it is clear that Gerald Goines and other members of the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division engaged in a years-long scheme involving fictional drug buys, perjured warrants and phony overtime. Individuals like Frederick Jeffery were collateral damage.”

In 2019, Goines was charged with murder and tampering with a government record for lying in an affidavit to obtain a no-knock warrant for 7815 Harding Street. Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, who resided at that address, were shot and killed by Houston police officers when the warrant was executed.

Goines’ case is pending. He also faces federal charges for violating the civil rights of Tuttle and Nicholas.

In Jeffery’s case, new evidence supports the conclusion that Goines lied in his affidavit supporting the warrant to search a house in the 2800 block of Nettleton Street. A controlled buy used as the basis to obtain a search warrant was fictional. The State also now believes Goines lied at trial about a statement Jeffery purportedly made regarding ownership of a cell phone linking him to the narcotics found in the home.

Both of Goines’ false statements were made under oath. Goines invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in Jeffery’s post-conviction proceeding.

In the wake of the Harding Street murders, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office notified hundreds of individuals convicted on Goines’ testimony that their convictions may have been compromised by similar misconduct. Jeffery was one of those notified.