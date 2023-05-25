Nearly 70% of juvenile referrals have been diverted from the courts

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has for years been making it her mission to help young people. Now, she’s taking another big step with fellow law enforcement agencies, to keep kids from being repeat offenders.

For several years, six relatively new programs designed to divert troubled juveniles from the legal system have been working over time, to get kids back into school, work and out of a life of crime.

(Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

A new report from the DA’s office and Harris County Juvenile Probation Department revealed, nearly 70% of juvenile referrals have been diverted from the courts.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Ogg to talk about this program, and the difference it is making in people’s lives.