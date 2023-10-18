HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search continues for a domestic violence suspect who deputies say escaped his leg shackles and walked out of the Harris County courthouse.

Authorities say Michael Combs took advantage of chaos in another courtroom to escape around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The brawl in the courtroom next door with the Frank DeLeon case sent bailiffs running into that courtroom to stop the fight, which left Combs unguarded. He was able to somehow get out of his leg shackles and left the building, officials said.

Combs, 32, had his bond revoked for shutting off his GPS monitor and testing positive for meth, according to our news partners. He was originally arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2022 after she broke off the relationship after seven years.

Anyone with information of Combs’ whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).