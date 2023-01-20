Merilyn Jerome (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing woman.

No one has seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring.

Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and she was carrying a beige purse. They also said Jerome suffers from dementia, has other health issues, and needs her medication.

Jerome was driving a white 2014 Toyota Avalon with Texas license plate DGF-6002.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.