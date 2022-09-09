MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night.

Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.

The bullet hit the deputy in the chest. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical but stable condition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.