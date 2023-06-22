HOUSTON (KIAH) — A large number of drugs are now off the streets thanks to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables.

Joe Flores (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

On Wednesday evening around 7:45 p.m. at the 6200 block of FM 1960 near Aldine Westfield Road, a man was pulled over for a traffic infraction.

But when his vehicle was searched by a K-9 deputy, deputies found more than 3,000 grams of methamphetamine in his car.

For reference, under Texas law, possession of 400 grams or more of meth carries the heaviest fines and prison time.

Joe Flores, 27, was taken into custody by deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office. He was charged with possession of with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was not available at this time, Herman said.

Flores was already out on a $30,000 bond for evading arrest, Herman said.