HOUSTON (KIAH) — Citing the rise in violent crime in the county, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable has added several more AR-15 rifles to his deputies’ arsenal.

Constable Mark Herman said that “failed polices implemented in the Harris County criminal justice system” also helped him to make a decision to give his deputies more AR-15 rifles.

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable practices shooting with an AR-15 rifle. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

“Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement,” Herman said in a statement. “The current policies implement by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes.”

Herman also said that the deputy constables who were assigned rifles have been trained and certified to carry and use the weapons. He also said that at around $1,000 each, the cost of the rifles “is taxpayer money well spent during these times.”

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies are training to use AR-15 rifles. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)