HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy, was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer on State Highway 249. The collision peeled back the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Gonzalez says, “Our hearts are broken.” Howard is the father of two young children.

A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was expected to be OK.