HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting, but neither suspect or deputy was injured.

The incident took place at 14399 Lantern Lane in northeast Houston at almost 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a suspicious person sighting, then located the suspect and began a traffic stop.

A short pursuit began and as the suspect stopped, other units approached the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect reached for a possible weapon, and a deputy fired his weapon, deputies said. The suspect was not hit and was later taken into custody.

There is no information at this time on the suspect’s identity and what charges he may face.