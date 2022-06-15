HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Earlier this week, Harris County’s District Attorney Kim Ogg held an event to talk about the rise in crime rates in our area and how her office plans to tackle this growing issue.

Ogg says the most common crimes committed in our area are gang-related, random shootings and attacks, and domestic violence.

Of the 95,000 reported crime incidents each year, Ogg says 19,000 are domestic situations.

Ogg says her office is working to protect the public by prioritizing the most dangerous offenders for prosecution. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to seek funding for all law enforcement and prosecutors at appropriate levels in order to reverse the violence trend.

According to Ogg, Harris County currently has 150 capital murder cases pending. The focus now is to put experienced prosecutors on the front lines.

More importantly, Ogg says decreasing crime rates in the metro Houston Area is a community-wide effort.