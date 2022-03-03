HOUSTON (Nexstar) — Harris County finally released its unofficial results from Tuesday’s election a little after midnight, but not after local Republicans filed a suit to try to impound the ballots.

The county posted the results at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, coming after a judge extended the deadline for 11 a.m. Thursday to finish the count.

Harris County GOP chairperson Cindy Siegel filed the suit, but it was dismissed.

Before filing the suit, Siegel said that she received “countless complaints” from voters and election workers of machine issues and ballots being delivered to the wrong site. She blamed Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the county’s election administrator, Isabel Longoria.

“This fiasco has been a complete failure on behalf of Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s unelected, unaccountable Elections Administrator who is tasked with managing our elections and was sold to voters as a way to make our elections more efficient in Harris County,” Siegel said. “The fault lies with Lina Hidalgo and the management of this primary that both parties contracted the Harris County Elections Administrator to run.”

The county faced several problems during Election Day with ballots sticking together and machines getting jammed with paper ballots, along with other logistical issues.

Harris county’s chief elections director says they called the Texas Secretary of State’s office to make sure any potential delays wouldn’t result in civil or criminal penalties for election staff due to changes in the law.

That conversation led to the secretary announcing Harris County wouldn’t get their results in time.

“It just takes time,” Beth Stevens, Harris County chief director of voting, said. “And so that’s going to delay it is a normal process when you are dealing with a more secure version of elections in the state.”

Dr. Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor at the University of Houston, said that the election process has a human element in it, so it will never be a smooth process. But the votes must be counted fairly and quickly as possible.

“There needs to be beyond that a synergy between what the state wants and what the counties are able to do,” Rottinghaus said. “There’s been this conflict, this conflict is not good for getting the job done.”

This was the first big election for Harris County to use new voting machines designed to increase security while also leaving a paper trail. These will be legally required for all Texas counties by 2026.

The unofficial results for the Democratic primary and the Republican primary are online.