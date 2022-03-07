HOUSTON (KIAH) — A big three-day party festival that was to take place this past weekend in north Houston was shut down by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office after receiving complaints.

The HCFMO issued a stop-work order to the promoter of the “Baywatch Weekend,” which was supposed to happen on this weekend at Maya Park, located at the 2000 block of Connorvale Road. The order came because the promoter did not get the appropriated permits.

On Friday, more than 3,000 people were in attendance at the festival and received complaints from nearby residents, the HCFMO said, claiming the event had no crowd control, emergency plans and unknown safety precautions.

“It is imperative event promoters submit the appropriate application and documents detailing safety measures, which are reviewed by the HCFMO,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.

The event was shut down on Saturday.

“The event has no known crowd control, emergency plans, and it is unknown what safety precautions were in place,” Christensen said. “Without obtaining a permit and providing the appropriate information, Harris County cannot ensure the event and promoters have all safety elements in place for participants taking part in these large events.”

For more information on how to get special event permits, including the requirements to receiving one, go to the HCFMO website.