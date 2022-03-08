HOUSTON (KIAH) — Republicans in Harris County are filing a lawsuit against the county after the elections office said that around 10,000 mail-in ballots were not initially counted.

Election officials in Harris County said late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. Those votes — 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican — will be added to the final tallies Tuesday.

“While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been,” the Harris County Elections Office said in a statement.

The Harris County Republican Party said on Monday that it plans to sue the county and wants the election administrator, Isabel Longoria, removed from her position. They called last week’s election “an egregious mismanagement of an election,” said HRCP chairperson Cindy Siegal.

Meanwhile, Harris County Democratic Party chair Odus Evbagharu said that he continues to call for a post-election review of the voting process in the county to see what can be fixed and/or improved.

“Our ultimate goal is to restore confidence in the voting process and to assure voters we are doing our due diligence to make sure every vote is counted,” Evbagharu said. “We will look at every measure and take any action possible to instill confidence in the voting process with our voters and election workers.

Longoria is expected to attend Tuesday’s Harris County Commissioners Court meeting to answer questions about the election.

The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws. Thousands of mail ballots were rejected statewide for not having the new, required identification.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.