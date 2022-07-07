HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ most populous county has hired a new elections administrator after his predecessor resigned over problems with the March primary, including the slow reporting of results.

The Harris County Elections Commission on Tuesday announced the hiring of Clifford Tatum, effective next month. He’s previously served as general counsel for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and executive director of the District of Columbia Board of Elections.

Tatum succeeds Isabel Longoria, who resigned on July 1.

Some officials and residents had asked that she resign or be fired because of problems with the March primary in Harris County, where Houston is located.