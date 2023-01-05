HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

He was about to be released on bond on Tuesday when investigators say he assaulted a detention officer at the jail and needed to be restrained.

Investigators said Pillow received a medical evaluation by jail personnel and was cleared to return to his cell. He was found unresponsive in his cell several hours later and died at the hospital around 9 a.m.

Houston police and the sheriff’s office are conducting investigations.