HOUSTON (KIAH) — A convicted inmate accidentally released from the Harris County Jail due to an error is back in custody.

Officials say 61-year-old Marcelo Perez Campos walked free from jail on Wednesday afternoon due to a “clerical error,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said around 1 a.m. Thursday that Campos was found and retaken into custody. He is back at the jail.

Campos, who was sentenced on Feb. 20, was getting ready to serve a 25-year sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member.