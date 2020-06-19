Harris County Judge response announcement – Coronavirus update 6/19/2020

6/19/2020 4PM – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Turner of Houston announced the requirement of facemasks today in a major announcement impacting the entire communities of Houston and Harris County. A face mask is now required by employees and patrons entering any commercial entity that served the public.
ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Judge Hidalgo
- Wearing a mask is now required for everyone entering business entities that serve the public.
- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an order requiring businesses staff and patrons to have a plan and implement a plan where masks will be required by everyone entering
- Anyone 10YO+ to wear a mask when visiting any business in Houston and Harris County
- Social distancing is still required
- NO shirt, NO shoes, NO mask, NO Service
- “For anybody to politicize this, it’s not the time.” – Judge Hidalgo
- The entire community if encouraged to participate in this order.
- The order is now applicable in Harris County.
- No word on how long the new order will be in place
- Q: For people who believe the rule infringes on their rights, the Judge says “let’s work together. We do have support from the state on this.”
- Q: If a business refuses to follow these rules: “It’s important to have an enforcement revision. In the order, similar to Bexar County, the state will provide guidance.”
Q: What will enforcement look like? “NO shirt, NO shoes, NO mask, NO service rules. Include this as a third parameter.”
- Q: How close is Harris County to moving to LEVEL 1? “What we’re watching is, is if we do run out of space like beds and respirators. Let’s try this and let’s make the best of it. We need the community to work with us.”
- Q: When does it take effect? “This Monday.” Ending at the end of the month. The disaster expiration is the end of the month.”
- Q: What is the fine if a business don’t do this? “1,000.00 per case on a case-by-case basis.”
- Q: Are there special provisions for restaurants? “Order take-out. Shop in and out. Avoid sitting by people you don’t live with, and places like bars, clubs and stores where you’re in close contact.”
- Q: Can customers be fined? “The Gov. is very clear about focusing on businesses.
- Q: Why for only 8 days? “The Disaster Declaration expires in 8 days. I will ask for an extension.”
- Q: How do you plan to enforce this rule? “The intent is not to have PD on every street corner. We’re asking the community to help us out. They will respond to first, educate. Under the state provisions, a fine could be discussed.”
- Q: What do you say to businesses that don’t want to? “The only way that we will avert a crisis, it’s not going to do anyone any good. It’s only going to hurt the economy.”
Mayor Turner
- “Supports the Judge’s order.”
- For Houston 972 new cases. 18,522 total.
- Delmar and Butler stadiums reached capacity around noon today. Now closed for the day.
- 6 new deaths. 181 total death due to COVID-19
- We were heading in the right direction. NOW, the numbers are ticking up.
- The number of people testing positvely is going up. 972 new cases stemming from June 5th forward. COH has increase by 11,689 cases since June 5th. Checking in to hospitals, numbers are going up. If we don’t take the necessary steps, to check it, the employees and customers are going to have the last say. If they don’t feel safe, they’re not going to show up.
This is a healthcare crisis and the virus is reminding us daily, it’s still here. If you treat if like it’s not here, the number will continue to go up.
For businesses that want to stay open, this time will be critically important. I think it’s important for people to be obedient and follow the order.
Houston’s Mayor Turner
Dr. Ramir Shaw
- “I wish we didn’t have to be here. COVID-19 remains serious across the region and Texas.”
- Encouraging everyone to recognize we’re all in this together.
- No vaccines are available. No therapeutics are available. Only face coverings.
- “Please wear your face coverings.”
Dr. David Persse
- More have wanted to get tested and have, so increases are catching up now
- A 5-day period means 200 new cases today
- Everyone was infected by someone else, so wear a mask and use social distancing
- Avoid large gatherings
- We’re still in our first wave, but originally saw a ripple.
Greater Houston Partnership
- The Houston business community fully supports the order.
- 276,000 loss in jobs since the pandemic began. Even after adding back 73K jobs.
- All of us must do our part to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Significant rise in ICU patients and potential to reach a shortage
- GHP board implemented rules of wearing masks in public venues
- “We have to do our part to protect our fellow Houstonians.” – GHP
- “Businesses have a responsibility to protect workers and customers.” – GHP
“H-E-B fully supports our local government officials and their dedication to keeping the health and safety of Houston area residents a top priority. Effective Monday, June 22nd, in collaboration with the local order, H-E-B, Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores located in Harris County, which includes the City of Houston and beyond, will require all customers to wear masks or facial coverings. H-E-B continues to require the use of masks or facial coverings by all of our Partners and vendors inside our stores. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID. Our Partners thank you in advance for also supporting this local order. #SlowTheSpread”HEB
Meanwhile, Texas virus cases rise 3.5%, exceeding the seven-day average of 2.9%.
Houston stands at 29,985 COVID-19 cases. 537 deaths. 12,359 recoveries.
-
Today is the largest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 tests that we have experienced in Montgomery County since the beginning of the pandemic. To reduce the spread, it is imperative for residents to abide by CDC guidelines. If you do not feel well, stay home. If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home for 14 days to monitor yourself for symptoms. If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and do not have symptoms, you can still be tested to help protect those around you.
The MCHD/MCPHD COVID-19 Call Center is open for residents needing COVID-19 testing through our voucher program, or for general questions, Monday-Friday 8:00am-3:30pm. Please call 936-523-5040 for more information.
The CDC recommends the following measures when you are in a public place:
* Stay at least six feet from others at all times.
* Wear a cloth face covering to help protect yourself and others.
* Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
* Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.
For more information on how to protect yourself and others, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
Today, the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 604. That number includes 15 hospitalizations of Montgomery County residents. 917 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 71 since yesterday to 1,555.
- SAFE Diversity Communities is encouraging everyone to stay home during Juneteenth in this statement:
Please Stay Home If You Can, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Stay Positive and We Will Get Through This Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Together.
Our Communities Are Safer, Stronger and Better When We Come Together Saving Lives. God Bless Everyoneon this Juneteenth!
“A Change Is Going To Come”
- The City of Amarillo will receive $9.9 million for the Amarillo City Transit (ACT) service it provides in Potter County. The City of Conroe will receive $2.1 million for the Conroe Connection Transit (CCT) service it provides in Montgomery County.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $12 million in grant awards to two transit providers in Texas as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.
The two recipients below will use the grant awards to support public transit operating, administrative and preventive maintenance efforts during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.