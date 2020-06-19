Harris County Judge response announcement – Coronavirus update 6/19/2020

Today is the largest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 tests that we have experienced in Montgomery County since the beginning of the pandemic. To reduce the spread, it is imperative for residents to abide by CDC guidelines. If you do not feel well, stay home. If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home for 14 days to monitor yourself for symptoms. If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and do not have symptoms, you can still be tested to help protect those around you.

The MCHD/MCPHD COVID-19 Call Center is open for residents needing COVID-19 testing through our voucher program, or for general questions, Monday-Friday 8:00am-3:30pm. Please call 936-523-5040 for more information.

The CDC recommends the following measures when you are in a public place:

* Stay at least six feet from others at all times.

* Wear a cloth face covering to help protect yourself and others.

* Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

For more information on how to protect yourself and others, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.

Today, the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 604. That number includes 15 hospitalizations of Montgomery County residents. 917 people have fully recovered. The number of total positive cases has increased 71 since yesterday to 1,555.