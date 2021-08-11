Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo filing lawsuit challenging Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced via social media, the county is filing a lawsuit challenging Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.
This move comes as the third wave of COVID-19 continues to surge. State health officials are reporting more than 10-thousand COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s the highest number reported since February.
