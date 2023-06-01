HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has had a busy week in with major changes coming to the city of Houston, but that didn’t stop her from getting national attention from President Biden himself.

Hidalgo has now been selected among a handful of Democrats to serve on the national advisory board to President Biden ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign. According to a campaign release on Wednesday, Hidalgo was among a group of 50 Democrats from across the country.

Hidalgo took to Twitter Wednesday evening saying: “Thrilled to join @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris’ reelection advisory committee. Together we’ve delivered significant investments to improve the lives of Harris County families. Now let’s Finish the job!”

This is yet another Houston name selected to serve at advising President Joe Biden. Houston’s 29th District U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia was also selected to serve on the National Advisory Board as well.

Hidalgo is no stranger to President Biden as she was invited to the White House State Dinner a few weeks after she was reelected as County Judge and met him at the National Democratic Convention.