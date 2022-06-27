HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hidalgo posted that she tested positive on Twitter on Sunday evening after testing negative the day before but she said is vaccinated.

“I tested negative for COVID yesterday and chalked up the tiredness to long work hours,” she tweeted. “As an extra precaution, I retested today. I tested positive and am isolating. Feeling the usual symptoms—glad my tastebuds are intact! Thankfully, I’m vaccinated (and boosted to my eligibility).”

This comes a few days after Houston police chief Troy Finner also tested positive for COVID-19.