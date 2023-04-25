HOUSTON (KIAH) — She’s Harris County’s Judge. But now, she can add Vogue model to her resume. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is being featured by the icon magazine.

Vogue magazine has written an article called “Meet Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Young Democratic Star in GOP-led Texas”. It highlights her work during the recent tornado damaged that impact Pasadena and Deer Park communities.

Hidalgo says when it comes to the entire experience, “This is surreal. So flattered that Vogue magazine took note of our work.”

Hidalgo was even photographed by the iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Check out the full article here.