HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she seeks care for clinical depression.

Hidalgo, a Democrat, made the announcement on Monday in a letter to her constituents, saying that on the advice of her doctors, she will be taking inpatient care for her depression at an out-of-state facility for “several weeks.”

“Based on my doctor’s recommendation, I checked myself into an out of state facility to receive inpatient treatment in late July,” Hidalgo said in her letter. “It is important for me personally and professionally to confront this issue swiftly, so I will be taking temporary leave from the office while I am receiving treatment.

“My medical care team and I are hopeful that I will be able to resume my normal schedule by early September. I remain passionate about Harris County and its people and look forward to returning at full strength.”

While Hidalgo is at her facility, she said she will remain in contact with key county staff. Commissioner Rodney Ellis will take over official proceedings with the Harris County Commissioners Court while Hidalgo is out since Ellis is the longest standing commissioner.

Hidalgo’s absence comes as the county not only deals with a heat wave gripping the area, but Harris County is facing tough legal battles against the State of Texas with issues like local control and election issues.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo asks that those who are also fighting depression in their lives to seek help and treatment.

“All of us know someone – a friend, a coworker, or a family member – who suffers from depression,” she said. “I encourage every person that is struggling with mental health challenges to look for support in your community, your loved ones, and your doctor.”

In Harris County, the Department of Public Health maintains a list of mental health resources that residents can find at: publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Mental-Health-Resources, or you can call 988.