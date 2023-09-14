HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo plans to return to her normal schedule beginning in early October after taking a leave from office for clinical depression since August.

Hidalgo announced on Thursday that she will be discharged from the mental health facility she is staying at this Saturday to transition from residential care to outpatient care. She plans to resume her usual schedule on Monday, Oct. 2.

In a letter to her constituents, Hidalgo says she is “feeling a lot better” and she planned to resume her duties in mid-September, but her doctors moved her discharge date back a couple of weeks, thereby moving back her re-acclimatization period.

“The way my doctors explained re-acclimatization to me is that you would not go from heart surgery straight to running a marathon, in the same way that they do not want me to go straight back to my usual schedule,” Hidalgo said in the letter.

Hidalgo, 32, announced that she was taking a temporary leave from office on August 7 after checking into an out-of-state mental health facility in late July. She remains in contact with key Harris County staff and officials.

Hidalgo, a Democrat, surprised everyone with a 2018 election win to become Harris County Judge by someone who had not held an elected office. She then won reelection in 2022 over her Republican challenger, Alexandria de Morial Mealer.

Hidalgo has been a lightning rod for conservative critics due to her progressive stances, despite the fact that Harris County has trended towards Democrats since 2016.

In an op-ed piece in the Houston Chronicle, Mealer said that Hidalgo’s absence comes at a crucial time for Harris County with several budget meetings looming, and that if Hidalgo isn’t able to return to her duties, she must resign.

In Harris County, the Department of Public Health maintains a list of mental health resources that residents can find at: publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Mental-Health-Resources, or you can call 988.