HOUSTON (KIAH) — As an arctic blast approaches our city, local leaders along with county emergency officials are updating the community on the hard freeze.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is urging residents to take a few extra precautions over the next few days to prepare for upcoming freezing temperatures. She also says Harris County is not only monitoring the weather, but also preparing the power grid.

“This hard freeze is a cold event that we experience in Harris County about once every 5 years or so,” Hidalgo said. “And it’s something we can handle. It will be cold, but it doesn’t have to spoil any of our holiday plans – so long as we work together and take the necessary steps to prepare.”

Hidalgo issued the following precautions:

For those leaving town, prepare your home ahead of time by covering and draining your pipes. Check with airports for any weather updates across the country that might delay your travel.

For those staying in town, have all preparations for the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes, by early Thursday before the front comes through. Don’t try to deal with this after the cold gets here and stay attuned to the local news. Please visit ReadyHarris.com for updates.

Based on their conversations with ERCOT, the county doesn’t anticipate the use of generators because of a widespread loss of power, like we saw in 2021. But, if you are without power and are running a generator because of a fallen tree or any other reason,do not bring any outdoor appliances–like a grill or generator–inside or in enclosed spaces, or run your car inside the garage to stay warm. This could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be very dangerous.

Harris County authorities do not foresee travel concerns because icy roads are not expected. That means people can go to the grocery store and get gas, as long as they are bundled up. However, there may be issues with airline travel if other states are facing significant winter weather, like snow and ice, especially if you’re traveling to the north or east.