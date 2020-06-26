LIVE – VP Pence responded to surge in cases as Harris County Judge moves to ALERT Level 1 for local COVID-19 response status

Texas continues to surge in cases topping 6,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. The Judge is announcing that Harris County is now at moving from Level 2 to Level 1 “SEVERE” which means there is severe and uncontrolled level of surge in increasing COVID-19 levels.

This level indicates an advisory for everyone to stay home and work safe in order to try reducing the number of COVID-19 in Harris County.

We have a real issue in our community right now and all of us have a part to play in resolving this issue. If we do not fight this together, this will be the future of where we are going. We have been successful in the past. We have fought this pandemic successfully before. Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Health Department

This announcement comes after a significant surge in cases. Over the last three days, Texas has added 5,000-6,000 new cases on a daily basis. Thursday, the status was one in 196 within Harris County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We’ve also had 47 new deaths.

The Judge issued an advisory to avoid gathering of 100+. Staying home is strongly advised.

Hospital CEO’s also sounds off Thursday, saying that there is enough room and folks are passing through the hospital faster, perhaps because they are younger. However, local ICU bed capacity is at Texas Medical Center is currently at 97%.

Now that we’re at a much more severe level, the level of surge awareness is now reaching national levels. Today, the White House is also going to have the Corona Task Force speak. They haven’t made announcements for weeks. Early on, they were making daily updates.

RIGHT NOW: The White House Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing as cases spike across the nation

Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement today that the White House has not received any requests from governors in the south where cases are surging.

Today, the Texas Governor ordered bars to close, as well as tubing and rafting businesses, as the surge in virus cases continue to increase.

Texas and Arizona lead in surges overall. Houston and Austin rank among the largest increases despite the size of population.

Here is a look a the slide presented today by the White House Coronavirus Tast Force:

