The new COVID-19 protocols and parking changes start Feb. 7

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More COVID-19 protocols and parking changes are coming to the Downtown Courthouse Complex starting on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Harris County Precinct 1)

This comes after Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess announced the jury assembly will be moved from the NRG Arena to the Jury Assembly Building. The Harris County Jury Assembly Building in El Franco Lee Public Service Plaza is located at 1201 Congress Street.

Various stakeholders have worked to ensure the newly renovated Jury Assembly Building meets all requirements to ensure social distancing and other safety measures. While jury assembly is held at this location, jury calls are held at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.

The following are the new COVID-19 and parking information:

New COVID safety protocols and parking information are as follows:

Visitors and employees entering the Jury Plaza must wear an N95 mask.

Visitors and employees must wear the N95 mask provided by Harris County personnel and medical staff. This also includes visitors that bring their own mask, N95 mask or any other type.

Harris County Jury Assembly parking is available at the 1401 Congress St. Garage.

Visitors must complete a pre-registration online at www.hcdistrictclerk.com/jury/juror.html or over the phone at 713-755-6392. They will be given a date, time and location for service.