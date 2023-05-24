HOUSTON (KIAH)– After more than a year of program planning, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is launching a new program that will help improve the lives of those going through hardships by providing a “no-wrong-door” service care approach.

ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency) Harris County will provide care services to targeted groups in the county that were selected by HCPH and its partner agency. Groups that ACCESS Harris County will initially target are:

Youth and adults in neighborhoods served by HCPH’s Community Violence Interruption Program (CVIP)–mainly in Cypress Station, Sunnyside, South Park, Greater OST and South Union communities across Houston

Individuals that are homeless or insecurely house with mental or physical health conditions

Black mothers identified by HCPH’s new Black Maternal Health program that are at risk of health problems from lack of pregnancy-related care

Hispanic residents with severe chronic diseases

Adults leaving the justice system that are re-entering society

Youth or young adults that will soon age out of the foster care system

HCPH’s Executive Director, Barbie Robinson said, “ACCESS Harris County provides a holistic approach to offering support to individuals facing extreme hardship that is not exclusive to one life event but includes other challenges. “We are pleased to work together with partner

agencies and organizations to support these individuals and their families with the care and resources they need and to get them on the path to recovery and self-sufficiency.”

HCPH serves as the leading agency of ACCESS Harris County. It’ll work with several departments and organizations to provide services to residents in need. Those organizations include:

Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department

Department of Economics, Equity, and Opportunity

Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

Harris County Community Services Department

Harris County Department of Education

Harris County Housing Authority

Harris County Juvenile Program Department

Harris County District Attorney’s Office

Harris County Libraries

Harris County Resources for Children and Adults

Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Harris Health System

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division Region III/Area Agency on Parole

The Children’s Assessment Center

Veterans Evaluation Services

State and local child support services

In 2021, the Harris County Commissioners Court approved of $14.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding to help launch ACCESS Harris County. ACCESS Harris County Director Jamie Hughes said, “We give ACCESS participants every possible avenue to receive proper health care, education, housing, employment, justice services, and other types of assistance to help them recover from their hardships. ACCESS gives people the lift they need from start to finish without isolating one service from another. It’s all a close-knit, concerted care approach made possible through all our partner agencies.”

To learn more about ACCESS Harris County, visit the website here.