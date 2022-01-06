Comes as the omicron variant fueled- surge is putting children in the hospital in record numbers

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s flu season and the World Health Organization is warning people that the possibility of getting influenza and COVID-19 is real.

It’s called the “flurona” and the first case was confirmed in Israel on Thursday. This also comes as the omicron variant fueled- surge is putting children in the hospital in record numbers during the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2.

That’s why the Harris Health System’s Troubleshooters is offering free flu vaccines and immunizations during the month of January. The Harris Health System’s Troubleshooters Mobile Immunization Program will provide free immunizations for children two-months to 18-years of age and free flu vaccines to children 6 months to 18 years of age.

The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The following shows the date and locations where you can find the Harris Health System’s Troubleshooters Immunization Program:

• Thursday, Jan. 6, Cunningham Middle School, 14110 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049

• Monday, Jan. 10, Milton Lusk Activity Center, 1022 Mercury Dr., Houston, TX 77029

• Tuesday, Jan. 11, BakerRipley Cleveland Campus, 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

• Wednesday, Jan. 12, Bammel Middle School, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77090

• Thursday, Jan. 13, Cloverleaf Elementary, 1035 Frankie St., Houston, TX 77015

• Friday, Jan. 14, Woodson K-5, 10720 Southview St., Houston, TX 77047

• Tuesday, Jan. 18, Northeast Multi-Service Center WIC, 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

• Wednesday, Jan. 19, North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., Houston, TX 77078

• Thursday, Jan. 20, Alief WIC, 12660 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77072

• Friday, Jan. 21, Claughton Middle School, 3000 Spears Rd., Houston, TX 77067

• Monday, Jan. 24, Bailey Middle School, 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring, TX 77373

• Tuesday, Jan. 25, Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston, TX 77055, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 26, Hoffman Middle School, 601 W. Little York Rd., Houston, TX 77091

• Thursday, Jan. 27, Hoffman Middle School, 601 W. Little York Rd., Houston, TX 77091

• Friday, Jan. 28, C. E. King High School, 11433 E. Sam Houston Parkway N., Houston, TX 77044

A parent must be present with the child’s shot record. For more information click here.