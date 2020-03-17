Harris County officials order bars and clubs to close; restaurants to stop dine-in service amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Major changes were announced Monday evening for Harris County restaurants and bars as officials work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and continuing for fifteen days, restaurants will only be able to offer delivery, pick up, and drive-through service. They are closed for sit-down meals.

Also, all bars and clubs have been ordered to close for fifteen days. These requirements were announced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Please see our new #COVID19 requirements below. The decision to take such extraordinary measures did not come easy, but history will say that our community prioritized human life. Please continue to practice #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/K9OIPcyPwe — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 17, 2020

She also added unless you need to go out, to stay home and stay away from crowds. She says these requirements are serious and that we are at a turning point when it comes to this virus in our community.

"The reality is we are at a pivotal point right now. The decisions we make, the decisions you make to go out in groups or to stay home will very much determine whether people live or die," said Hidalgo.

She went on to say it will take everyone working together to stop the spread of the virus.

"This is not going to be solved by any one action. It will take all of us, including young people, healthy people, my fellow millennial- everyone making sure we play our part," said Hidalgo.

Mayor Turner has called an emergency city council meeting for Tuesday morning so they can extend the emergency health declaration.