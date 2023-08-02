HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 are offering a treat on Friday to help kids cool off from the heat on Friday in northwest Harris County.

This Friday, the public is invited out to 6817 Cypresswood Drive (behind the Barbara Bush Library) for FREE snow cones offered by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

The event is a chance to kick off back-to-school time while cooling down from the heat. Snow cones will be given out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies lasts.

Commissioner Ramsey and Constable Herman wants the public to know that no county funds will be used to fund this event.