HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Office of Management and Budget has released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

The proposed budget that was released on Monday includes a $2.4 billion operating budget for the general fund and a $128 million operating budget for the Harris County Flood Control District.

A number of items are also included such as:

Strategic investments in public safety,

The highest ever cost-of-living adjustment for civilian employees,

Three additional district criminal courts to reduce the criminal courts’ backlog,

The expansion of the county public defender’s office,

And critical increases to public health and safety.

The proposed budget is expected to generate millions in tax revenues.