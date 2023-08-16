HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Office of Management and Budget has released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.
The proposed budget that was released on Monday includes a $2.4 billion operating budget for the general fund and a $128 million operating budget for the Harris County Flood Control District.
A number of items are also included such as:
- Strategic investments in public safety,
- The highest ever cost-of-living adjustment for civilian employees,
- Three additional district criminal courts to reduce the criminal courts’ backlog,
- The expansion of the county public defender’s office,
- And critical increases to public health and safety.
The proposed budget is expected to generate millions in tax revenues.