Brian Harris (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County chief constable is out of a job after he was allegedly caught in a prostitution sting in Montgomery County on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Brian Harris, who was the chief deputy for the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office in Harris County, was one of 14 people arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies in what they called an undercover sting operation at a hotel on Wednesday night.

Harris was charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

After news of the arrest got out, a statement from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said to our news partners at ABC13 that Harris has been relieved of duty. Harris was Heap’s second-in-command at the constable’s office.

Harris also worked as a Houston police homicide detective before joining the constable’s office.