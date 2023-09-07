HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County prosecutor, who has found himself in the other side of the law, was arrested after he was allegedly refused to comply with a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy working as security at a bar on Labor Day weekend.

Our news partners tell us that assistant district attorney Vladimir Gray got into an argument at The Address bar on Raleigh Street.

One of their deputies working security pulled Gray outside, but Gray “refused to walk,” tensed his arms, and pulled them away.

He was charged with interference with public duties, which is a class B misdemeanor.