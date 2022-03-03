Trends of gun violence are up across the nation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The number of violent crimes have been on the rise over the past two decades around the country, according to the FBI. And Harris County is no exception. But, a new study shows those numbers of crimes involving guns is higher then most people thought.

A new report conducted by researchers with BackgroudChecks.org, shows where every community, such as Harris County currently ranks in this study. Using data compiled by the CDC’s WONDER Database, was used to identify the locations with the most gun deaths.

The study also calculated the rates of gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total number of gun-related deaths in 2020 was ranked higher. To provide additional context, researchers also calculated the proportion of all homicides and suicides that involve a gun, using data from 2018–2020.

The analysis found that there were 16.3 gun-related deaths for every 100,000 Harris County residents in 2020.

Among all large U.S. counties, Harris County has the 18th highest gun-related death rate. Here is a summary of the data for Harris County, TX:

Total gun-related deaths per 100k: 16.3

16.3 Total gun-related deaths: 773

773 Change in gun-related deaths since 2019: +19.3%

+19.3% Gun-related homicides as a share of total homicides: 82.2%

82.2% Gun-related suicides as a share of total suicides: 54.2%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Total gun-related deaths per 100k: 13.6

13.6 Total gun-related deaths: 45,221

45,221 Change in gun-related deaths since 2019: +13.9%

+13.9% Gun-related homicides as a share of total homicides: 76.4%

76.4% Gun-related suicides as a share of total suicides: 51.2%

The report also looks at ranking even further throughout the communities around the country and also looks at other gun violence. For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on BackgroundChecks.org’s website.