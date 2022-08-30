HOUSTON (CW39) — An adult with various severe illnesses who was also presumptive positive for monkeypox has died.

The patient, whose identity and sex are not being released, died Monday.

At this time, the patient’s cause of death is unknown, but Harris County public health officials are collaborating with partners to determine what role, if any, monkeypox may have played in this person’s death.

An autopsy is in process, and the final report will be available in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are now impacting classroom across our community.

Two separate campuses – one in north Houston and the other in Fort Bend ISD – have confirmed cases of the virus.

IDEA Public Schools are reporting a case of monkeypox at its Hardy campus. School leaders released a statement, saying they’re “working closely with the Harris County Public Health Department”.

Fort Bend ISD also confirmed a student case at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City.