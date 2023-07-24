HOUSTON (KIAH) — The month of August will see four opportunities to provide feedback on Harris County’s 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan.

The county’s Community Services Department will hold public meetings on August 1, 8, 17, and 24 to gather input on their plan “for improving the quality of life in the county’s low-to-moderate-income areas, identifying needs and resources for affordable housing, homeless services, and community and economic development, and establishing a strategic plan to meet those needs.”

The county will hold meetings in each of the four precincts with all of them starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Precinct 1 meeting on Aug. 24 will be at the Tom Bass Community Center.

The Precinct 2 meeting on Aug. 17 will be at the Martin Flukinger Community Center.

The Precinct 3 meeting on Aug. 1 will be at the San Jacinto Community Center.

The Precinct 4 meeting on Aug. 8 will be at the Steve Radack Community Center.