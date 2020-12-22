Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Constable Mark Herman, hold annual holiday patrol initiative

HOUSTON (CW39) The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s office will again add more patrol deputies on the streets within the communities, as well as retail shopping areas to better protect our citizens this year. Crime trends in past years indicate an increase in property crimes during this time period and our annual Holiday Patrol Initiative is a police strategy with proven success!

Constable and Sheriff Deputies will be patrolling and will be handing out crime prevention material to citizens in retail areas, as well as conducting Burglary to Motor Vehicle Report Cards on vehicles in the communities.

EVENT DATE & TIME: WEDNESDAY – 12/23/2020 AT 2PM

WHERE: 6831 CYPRESSWOOD DRIVE, SPRING, TX 77379 ( IN REAR PARKING LOT )

By putting more law enforcement boots on the ground, we will be able to take a proactive approach in fighting crime. Deputies will be distributing crime prevention literature to citizens and seeking out the criminal element to protect our communities. – Constable Mark Herman

They encourage everyone to follow Constable Mark Herman’s Holiday Safety Tips:

•If shopping, shop in groups, safety in numbers.

•Walk with a purpose and be aware of your surroundings.

•When walking to your vehicle, have your keys in your hand and scan the interior of your vehicle before entering.

•If you are alone, and feel uncomfortable about walking to your vehicle, request that store security escort you to your vehicle.

•Try to avoid carrying a purse, and if you do keep it close to your body. Should someone grab your purse do not resist, your safety is worth more than the contents of the purse.

•Do not leave valuables and packages in open view inside your vehicle. This is an invitation for thieves.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!