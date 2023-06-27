HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thousands of people are still without power after parts of our area was hit by record setting winds and thunderstorms Wednesday night. The severe weather caused significant damage to Center Point Energy’s electric system across the greater Houston area last week making it difficult to restore power for many. Over the weekend Center Point Energy crews worked around the clock to restore power to the hardest hit areas.

They were able to restore power to about 600 home in the Pinehurst area who originally had over 32-thousand outages. The company sent out a statement to costumers saying, “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work to address the outage issues caused by the severe weather’s extensive damage to our electrical infrastructure,” said Lynnae Wilson, CenterPoint Energy’s Senior Vice President, Electric Business. “We will not rest until we have restored power to all our customers who are able to take service from us.”

We’re partnering with BakerRipley and the American Red Cross to offer shelter and meals to those still without power from this week’s storms. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/Dl3vtBtxqH — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 24, 2023

The city of Houston has partnered now with the Red Cross Foundation to open a second shelter in North Harris County for those still affected by power outages. The shelter is located at 322 Spring Hill Drive in Spring, Texas. It opened at 8 p.m. on Friday night to provide meals, a place to cool off and safe place to sleep. Anyone who has been evacuated to a red cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula, and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

If you would like to help those in need, The Red Cross is accepting volunteers to help regulate and serve these families in need. If interested you can fill out an application at redcross.org/volunteer or you can make a donation at redcross.org



